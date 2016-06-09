PREMIERE: Stream KOOL A.D.’s New Rapless Album ‘KOOL A.D. IS DEAD’

When Das Racist broke up a few years ago, we wept. The oddball rap crew from Queens provided a generation of kids in their 20s with a new way of thinking about the genre—one that blended internet humor with weird samples and just general buffoonery. You know about them, because you’re reading Noisey. One might argue that the bizarre existence of a group like Das Racist helped birth the tone of this very fucking website.

But anyway, you don’t need a history lesson about this rap group you know about, so let’s keep moving. Below, we’re happy to premiere the new solo album from KOOL A.D. It’s called KOOL A.D. IS DEAD, and there is no rapping on it. Instead, the record is full of a variety of genres—moving from chillwave to hardcore to punk to just general what the fuck. We’re here for it. The release follows his video for “2 Much,” which we premiered a few weeks ago.

KOOL A.D. is also premiering the video for the record’s lead track “I DON’T WANA DO NOTHIN AT ALL,” which is a song about not wanting to do nothing at all. Of both the video and the project, he sent us the following quote:

“KOOL ALLAH DEMASIADO JAH RASTAFARI CHANGO YEMAYA BABALU AYE OSHUN OCHUN HUITZILOPOTCHTLI BLESS UP JAH JAH L’CHAIM ALLAH YAWEH RAMADAN MUBARAK FURL MEH FEAST UR EARS AND EYES UPON THESE NEW RARE LEGENDARY KOOL AFRICA DALE ARTIFACTS TRANSMITTED VIA THE PEACE ELECTRIC, THIS ONE HAS A LOT OF GUITARS ON IT, THE RAPS ARE SUBLIMATED BY BEAUTIFUL HARMONIOUS MELODIES AND WHATNOT IF U DON’T LIKE THIS OR ANY KOOL A.D. ALBUM UR BORING, UNINTELLIGENT AND UNPOPULAR. HAPPY AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC MONTH GO DUBS FURL MEH KOOL A.D. IS DEAD, LONG LIVE KOOL A.D. DEATH IS NOTHING, ABANDON DEATH CONSCIOUSNESS BLESS BLESS JAH JAH ALLAH CHANGO.”

Stream KOOL A.D. IS DEAD below via Bandcamp, and watch the video for “I DON’T WANA DO NOTHIN AT ALL.”