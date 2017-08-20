Easy Purple Cabbage Salad Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

for the dressing:

½ cup whole milk plain yogurt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

half a lemon, juiced

1 large garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup|120 ml olive oil

for the salad:

half a head of purple cabbage

2 or 3 long stalks of celery (reserve the leaves for garnish)

1 cup toasted and chopped hazelnuts (skins removed)

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 small bunch of dill, chopped

Directions

For the dressing, combine all the dressing ingredients together in a large serving or mixing bowl. Core the half head of cabbage and slice into ¼-inch strips. Slice the celery stalks in half lengthwise, then dice. Add the cabbage and celery to the dressing and toss to incorporate. Cover the salad with plastic wrap and finish later or cruise right ahead and serve now. To serve, top the salad with the hazelnuts and blue cheese, toss to incorporate, and garnish with the celery leaves and a small handful of chopped dill.

From The Dinner Bell: A California Road Trip Feast with David Benjamin Sherry

