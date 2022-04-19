The Worst Things People Have Been Told During Sex

It doesn’t matter if you’re with a one-night stand , a friend with benefits or a long-term partner – sex can sometimes make you feel a bit vulnerable and a little tongue-tied . We don’t always know what to do or what to say while we’re doing it and that can lead to dirtytalk going pretty wrong, pretty quickly.

A few years later I was making out with someone else when she started scratching at a scab I had on my nose and repeated pretty much what my ex had said. We’d actually talked about pain and pleasure before and I’d told her I didn’t mind a bit of scratching during sex every so often. I didn’t expect that, though. She kept picking at the scab. - Matthias, 37

I was in total shock, and I still don’t know if that was because of the slap or the comment. I’d never said I liked pain. She made an assumption and did something intense without consent. We had a loving relationship, so I let myself believe it was just a spur-of-the-moment thing. A few days later she did it again. That’s when I broke it off with her. It was evidently the start of a new habit, and it was one I didn’t like.

I’d been dating this woman for a month and our sex life was nice and healthy. One evening, we were getting down to it and everything was going well until she hit me in the face without warning, and uttered the words above.

Boundaries get crossed, feelings get hurt, and we can find ourselves carrying around those pieces of pillow-talk for years to come. We asked VICE readers on Instagram to open up about the worst thing they’ve ever been told while having sex.

On a good night, those things are unintentionally funny or weird enough to become a memory to occasionally revisit down the line. Sometimes, though, the things we hear in the heat of the moment stay with us for all the wrong reasons.

‘Harder, daddy!’

A few years ago I was at a festival and met a girl who immediately told me she found me attractive. I was drunk and liked the attention and thought she was good-looking too. We chatted for about 15 minutes before she asked me if I felt like going home with her.

It was late when we got to her place and things happened pretty quickly. While I was giving it my best she mumbled something inaudible. I didn’t want to make it awkward but I couldn’t just say nothing, either, so I murmured “huh?” and then heard her say, “Harder, daddy!” I instantly felt uncomfortable and couldn’t carry on. We just went to sleep. We still exchanged numbers in the morning and actually met for a coffee a few days after. Neither of us brought the incident up and we never saw each other again. – Idris, 27

‘…’

An ex of mine was always quiet when we had sex. It was such a downer, because I never had a clue if she liked what we were doing or not. Some people are quiet in bed, but she was completely silent. No talking, no moaning, no laughing. I tried to address it with her but she took it very personally, which I understood. We realised we both deserved to find someone we actually felt good with. – Tim, 29

‘You say you’re not into anal, but I'm sure I can convince you otherwise’

Last summer, I found myself dating a much younger guy. We saw each other a few times a week to eat, drink wine, and go to bed together. The sex was very cool, very open: We watched porn, role-played, and discussed fantasies and past experiences. We didn’t have much in common beyond sex, but we communicated incredibly well in bed.