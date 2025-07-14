Retro Runback – Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero

As I’ve said before, Mortal Kombat is my first language, fighting game-wise. I grew up on Mortal Kombat 3 on my dad’s PlayStation. But the first Mortal Kombat game I played on my own? 1997’s Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero. Yes, I got Mortal Kombat 4 for Christmas shortly after, but my Blockbuster run was focused on the single-player adventure featuring my favorite MK character.

‘Mortal kombat’ has lore perfect for an adventure game, this just wasn’t the one

I wanted so badly to like this game. But I couldn’t lie to myself then, and I can’t lie to myself now. It was not good. I will say, though, that it wasn’t without a redeeming quality or two. First off, the PlayStation version is the superior one. Which was the case for a lot of PS1/N64 multiplatform games, just because of the disc vs. cartridge issue. The cutscenes on PS1 were pretty damn cool, especially the opening of the game. Yes, we should bring back more FMV cutscenes. I wasn’t one of the people dumping on them. I think it’s cool.

The other redeeming quality of the game? It was a single-player game in the Mortal Kombat universe. It was an actual attempt to explore the lore of the series outside of the main series. I said not too long ago that we will never escape the tournament storyline. Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero was the best attempt at the time. I just think conceptually, it was a bit ahead of its time. Couple that with the execution not being particularly great, and we had a problem. But we only need to look at Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks to know that it was a good idea. I am aware of the existence of Mortal Kombat: Special Forces. It was the second attempt at the action-adventure MK game. We will not speak of that game past this point.

Should we run it back?

This specific game? No. But this idea? Absolutely. With the way the MK lore has been essentially rebooted and retold, there is room for another Mythologies game. It should be the main spin-off series to give some context between the mainline games. Honestly, if a deal were struck with a studio like MercurySteam or another indie studio to make these games, I think we could have something pretty damn cool to expand the story. It’s worth a look. Run It Back.