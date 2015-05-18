Romania’s Roadside Barbecues Signify Social Status

Photos by Gabriel Petrescu.

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania.

Roadside barbecues are a popular activity amongst Romanians—especially on warm, sunny days. Barbecue season officially starts on May 1 and ends when summer’s over.

But stacking up the car with coolers and Tupperware and eating meatballs while listening to Romanian folk-pop on the side of the road isn’t just about taking a break from your daily routine; It’s also a way to boast about your social status. In post-communist Romania, grilling in the middle of nowhere means you can afford the gas, prime meat, and time to do it.

Here are some photos of those affluent Romanians taken from a bridge over the Argeș River on May 1.