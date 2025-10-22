Ryan Adams is Sorry for Calling Australia the ‘Worst Country Ever’

Ryan Adams has apologized to fans in Australia after crashing out and saying the nation is the “worst country ever to play.”

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter abandoned one of his Melbourne shows because he claimed he was being “harassed” by a “troll.” Subsequently, 7NEWS reported that he aired his grievances in a since-deleted social media post: “Worst country ever, every time to play, Thank fuck never again. You are the worst people and you know it and the best you can go is copy Americans and UK culture. Stew in your own juices.”

Videos by VICE

He’s since issued an apology, writing on Instagram: “I overreacted to a troll who repeatedly harassed myself and others in Sydney. It was a beautiful show. It was wrong. I should have just showed the standing ovation.” Adams said he was “wildly embarrassed and disappointed” over what happened, but explained that he lives with a condition that makes it so camera flashes can potentially cause him to have an ocular seizure.

“The LED camera flash on iPhones and Androids going off in what to me from stage is a pitch black environment,” He added, via The Courier Mail. “I have no way to expect the flash. And what happens over time when there are so many, is I have an ocular seizure and I don’t know where I am, I don’t know what my guitar is and I panic and become disoriented.”

“The saying ‘fight or flight’ applies here,” Adams continued. “You want to run, you want to make yourself not have a seizure. Last night I unfortunately had to go through that several times in front of 2500 people … Which breaks my heart. Because I was crushing that show.”

Clarifying his statement, Adams wrote in a separate Instagram post: “In Melbourne , which I was so excited to play, the flash cameras would not stop. I’m not “blaming my illness” you can certainly. This click bait is a far worse example of your supposed lovely nature than my enduring my degenerative disease.”

“Musicians. All the accountability when something goes wrong and never the glory,” he added. “I’m glad I stayed myself and stayed rock and roll and didn’t do predictable set lists and I’m glad I’m exiting with my soul intact. Travel your paths with peace.”