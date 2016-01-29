Samuel L. Jackson’s Warhol Moment | Insta of the Week

Samuel L. Jackson has been a bad motherfucker all over Australia this week (presumably shooting the upcoming Kong: Skull Island), and has captured a great variety of the country’s art museums, galleries, and street murals on Instagram. Each post has commentary you can—and should—read in your best impression of Pulp Fiction‘s Jules Winnfield.
He took a bunch of the quarter-selfies his Instagram fans are familiar with, including a very on-theme selfie in front of some Warhols, and a very Samuel L. Jackson selfie in front of Ai Weiwei’s middle finger-flipping A Study of Perspective photo series, both at the National Gallery of Victoria‘s exhibit named for the two artists. “Ai Weiwei’s fuck you photos display!” he comments on Instagram. “Really dope!” He also enjoyed Ugo Rondinone’s realistic luchador sculpture If There Were Anywhere Desert Wednesday (2000) at the Art Gallery of New Wales, the prodigious street murals of Hosier Lane in Melbourne, and two nude films at the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art which Jackson says, “Had some impact.”
Check out all of Jackson’s Autstralian art finds—and read all their comments like you’ve just witnessed an act of God—below.
We like Jackson’s taste in art. Follow his feed here to see what else he likes.
