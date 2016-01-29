Samuel L. Jackson’s Warhol Moment | Insta of the Week

Got my Warhol on today, too! A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 17, 2016 at 3:51am PST

Samuel L. Jackson has been a bad motherfucker all over Australia this week (presumably shooting the upcoming Kong: Skull Island), and has captured a great variety of the country’s art museums, galleries, and street murals on Instagram. Each post has commentary you can—and should—read in your best impression of Pulp Fiction‘s Jules Winnfield.

He took a bunch of the quarter-selfies his Instagram fans are familiar with, including a very on-theme selfie in front of some Warhols, and a very Samuel L. Jackson selfie in front of Ai Weiwei’s middle finger-flipping A Study of Perspective photo series, both at the National Gallery of Victoria‘s exhibit named for the two artists. “Ai Weiwei’s fuck you photos display!” he comments on Instagram. “Really dope!” He also enjoyed Ugo Rondinone’s realistic luchador sculpture If There Were Anywhere Desert Wednesday (2000) at the Art Gallery of New Wales, the prodigious street murals of Hosier Lane in Melbourne, and two nude films at the Queensland Gallery of Modern Art which Jackson says, “Had some impact.”

Videos by VICE

Check out all of Jackson’s Autstralian art finds—and read all their comments like you’ve just witnessed an act of God—below.



Ai Wei Wei’s fuck you photos display! Really Dope!! A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 17, 2016 at 3:49am PST

Amazing what you can see at a museum! Didn’t get the name of this installation… What was I thinking? A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 16, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

Graffiti in Melbourne! Expanding my art experience Down Under! A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 17, 2016 at 10:59pm PST

Another POV! A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 17, 2016 at 11:04pm PST

Garbage Cans, errrrthang! Pretty spectacular. A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 17, 2016 at 11:02pm PST

Another museum moment. A photo posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 29, 2016 at 5:31am PST

These museum installations wearing me out! A video posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 29, 2016 at 5:33am PST

A video posted by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 29, 2016 at 5:38am PST



We like Jackson’s taste in art. Follow his feed here to see what else he likes.

Related:

If Megan Fox Was the ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’

We Investigated Kendall Jenner’s Secret Fraternal Twinstagrammer

The Grotesque Celebrity Caricatures of Rob Hren