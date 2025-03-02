‘Sea of Thieves’ Releases an Update Addressing Many Early Season 15 Bugs and Glitches

Sea of Thieves, at this point, is Rare’s most successful game of all time (much to my chagrin). The sea-faring extravaganza recently celebrated the coming of its 15th season. With the many plentiful additions come unfortunate, small bugs and glitches. Which is why everyone can look forward to Sea of Thieves‘ latest beefy update! Let’s get into it!

‘sea of thieves’ Hotfix 3.3.0.1 details

The Hunter’s Call Trading Company

Following review, the team has identified that the reputation required for each rank was set higher than intended. Slowing progress through The Hunter’s Call at higher ranks. The requirements for each rank have been corrected and players will now progress at the intended pace.

Players who made progress since Season 15’s launch may move to the next Hunter’s Call rank upon starting their session. We will continue to monitor player progress and may make further adjustments if required.

Crews cashing in their hunting hauls to The Hunter’s Call representatives at Outposts and Seaposts will now find they provide the same payout as the Sovereigns. Ensuring that Captains can use these conveniently located services.

Quest Table Voyage Cooldowns – Temporarily Disabled

The Voyage cooldowns defined below have been temporarily disabled to protect game stability. These restrictions will make their return in a future update.

Crews who start and cancel the same Voyage repeatedly in a short space of time will now find that the Voyage is placed on cooldown and cannot be voted on for a short duration.

The following Voyages have had this initial cooldown applied: Medley of Gold Hoarders, Executive’s Lost Shipment, Ashen Executive’s Lost Shipment, Ashen Captain’s Treasure Vault, Bounty for a Skeleton Lord, Legendary Search for Cursed Treasure.

The recently introduced Pirate’s Fishing Map and Hunter’s Fishing Map for The Hunter’s Call have also had a cooldown applied to prevent crews from forcing the island location and gaining reputation at an accelerated rate.

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

‘sea of thieves’ Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Players lobbing throwables above or below deck across all ship types should no longer find they explode on contact with invisible surfaces.

Addressing the above issue has meant that a previous fix to throwables interacting with the rear hull of the Galleon (3.3.0) has been reverted to prevent further impact. This issue will be addressed in a future update.

Fishing Voyages

Crews should no longer be able to catch more Treasured Fish than intended on a single Voyage.

‘Sea of Thieves’ The Hunter’s Call Trading Company

Players will now find Crates of Rare Fish Scales when taking on Raid Voyages for The Hunter’s Call.

Players will now find that any Treasured Fish sold will be tracked correctly towards The Gold Seeker Pirate Milestone.

Players will now find that Voyages completed for The Hunter’s Call will be tracked correctly towards The Voyager Pirate Milestone.

Visual and Audio

Players equipping The Hunter’s Call Emissary Costume will now find that any masks are hidden to prevent visual distortion of their pirate’s face.

Pirates of all body sizes should now find that the following scars display correctly when equipped: Flameheart’s Revenge Scar, Fates of Fortune Scar and Shadow Tide Scar.

Performance and Stability