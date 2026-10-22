Shrek 2 Game Remastered: Release Date, Platforms, and New Features

The Shrek 2 game is getting remastered, and you won’t have to wait long to return to play it. Aspyr has officially revealed the return of the 2004 adventure, complete with updated graphics and expanded co-op options. Here is everything you need to know about Shrek 2 Remastered, including its release date, platforms, and new features.

Screenshot: Aspyr

The Shrek 2 Remastered release date is Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Aspyr announced the remaster on October 20, confirming that the classic movie tie-in is coming back to PC and consoles next month.

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Yes, if you remember playing this one back in the day, it really has been over two decades. The new release brings back the action-adventure game inspired by the DreamWorks film, with Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and friends making their way through locations such as Shrek’s swamp and the kingdom of Far Far Away.

Far Far Away is So So Back.



DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered is available for Pre-Order NOW!https://t.co/Dp56CUvkOI pic.twitter.com/OS9VG85ems — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) October 20, 2026

However, this isn’t just the original game being made available again. Aspyr is giving the adventure a visual upgrade while adding a few new ways to play with friends.

What Platforms Is Shrek 2 Remastered Coming To?

Screenshot: Aspyr

Shrek 2 Remastered will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PC players will be able to pick it up through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Here is the full list of confirmed platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

PC: Steam and Epic Games Store

So, if you haven’t upgraded to Nintendo’s latest console yet, you will still be able to jump into the remaster on the original Switch. There is also a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 version included in the launch lineup.

All New Features in Shrek 2 Remastered

Screenshot: Aspyr

The biggest changes in Shrek 2 Remastered are its improved graphics and expanded multiplayer options. Alongside couch co-op, players will now be able to team up online or combine local and online players in the same adventure.

Here are the confirmed upgrades and additions:

Improved graphics: Better textures, an enhanced user interface, and support for 4K resolution.

Better textures, an enhanced user interface, and support for 4K resolution. Updated cutscenes: The game’s visual improvements also extend to its cutscenes.

The game’s visual improvements also extend to its cutscenes. Photo Mode: Capture screenshots throughout your adventure.

Capture screenshots throughout your adventure. Cheat Mode: Unlock cheats to help make your playthrough easier.

Unlock cheats to help make your playthrough easier. Online co-op: Play with up to three friends online.

Play with up to three friends online. Mixed co-op: Combine couch co-op and online multiplayer for up to four players total.

You can also play solo and swap between heroes, using their different abilities to fight enemies, take down bosses, and solve environmental puzzles. So, while there are new features, the remaster is still built around the team-based adventure players remember.

How Much Does Shrek 2 Remastered Cost?

Shrek 2 Remastered has a standard US price of $29.99. At the time of writing, the Xbox Store also lists a 10% discount, bringing the price down to $26.99. Pricing and promotions may vary depending on your platform and region.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit the Shrek 2 game, you won’t have to dig out your old console much longer. With the remaster arriving on November 10, revisiting this classic is only a few weeks away.