‘Silent Hill 4: The Room’ Joins GOG’s Preservation Program and Receives New Update to Restore Missing Content

Silent Hill 4 certainly has its own unique charm. The last game in the series by Team Silent, The Room has Henry Townshend locked inside his haunted apartment. Occasionally traveling through alternate realities via an ominous hole in his bathroom wall. Yeah, sounds like a Silent Hill game to me. Although a PC port has been available for years through GOG.com? It’s actually been missing content available in the original console version — that is, until now. Now a part of GOG’s Preservation Program, Silent Hill 4: The Room receives a new patch that further optimizes the game for PC, fixes some bugs, and restores seven missing hauntings.

Silent Hill 4 is one of my personal favorites from the original four, due in part to the weird, ominous setting of Henry’s apartment. While the first three normally get the most praise, there’s no denying how The Room‘s unorthodox approach inspires other horror games like Dead Letter Dept. and Among Ashes.

The new Silent Hill 4 patch, released March 20, 2024, includes the following changes:

1.0 GOG v5 (20 March 2025)

Improved compatibility with Windows 10 and 11.

Fixed gray screen issue occurring after resolution changes.

Fixed task switching using the Alt+Tab key combination.

Fixed Silent Hill 4 audio volume and panning for a more balanced sound experience.

Added full support for various modern controllers, including Sony DualSense Edge, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and NVIDIA Shield controllers.

Added support for controller hotplugging and vibrations.

Adjusted default brightness and gamma to more closely match the PS2 version.

Restored all missing hauntings for a complete gameplay experience.

Validated stability.

Silent Hill 4 improved compatibility with Windows 11 is a godsend. Especially with how poorly older games tend to behave on newer operating systems. Additionally, full support for more controllers means you’re more likely to avoid the headaches of getting modern controllers to work with older PC ports.

Screenshot: Konami

but wait, there’s more

Most important, however, is the line near the bottom of the patch notes: “Restored all missing hauntings for a complete gameplay experience.” Previously, the Silent Hill 4: The Room PC port lacked at least seven “hauntings” present in the original PS2 release. Hauntings, or spooky events that would occur during your time in Henry’s apartment, were integral to the atmospheric experience of The Room. I mean, what’s a haunted apartment without, you know, hauntings?

With GOG’s Preservation Program, older games like Silent Hill 4 can be maintained even after developers stop supporting them. This not only helps keep them up to date and compatible with modern systems but, in this case, restores lost content that we’d likely never see outside of the original release. This now makes the GOG version of Silent Hil 4 the closest PC port to the original, out-of-the-box PlayStation 2 release.