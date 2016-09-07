PREMIERE: Slaves New Video for “Take Control” Will Get You Fired Up

Slaves are back with a new song and, yes, it is the kind of angry banger you want to silently scream at the back of your line manager’s head. “Take Control” implores everyone to do exactly that in suitably fiery fashion, telling the story of someone who is letting life pass them by and needs to clench their fist and start fighting back. Basically, it’s a bit like if 1993 film Falling Down (starring Michael Douglas) was a punk song.

The video is a nice juxtaposition to the track, as the lads enjoy a lovely day out together, riding a yellow tandem around the park during what seems like a truly gorgeous spot of weather. How delightful!

Videos by VICE

“Take Control” comes ahead of their forthcoming album of the same name (due September 30). This track will be released as a limited 7″ with “We Are The England” by their good friends Wonk Unit on the other side. Watch the video before, and then go download the song for free, because it’s an instant grat when you pre-order the album. Long live free shit!