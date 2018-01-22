Slayer’s Next Tour Will Be Its Last

Slayer have announced that a forthcoming world tour will be their final outing. A short video posted to the band’s YouTube page shows a montage of their past moments with “Raining Blood” hammering away in the background, promising that “The End of of Days Is Near.” There are no concrete plans available yet, but the video ends with the promise that North American tour dates will be coming soon. It’s unclear whether the band will continue as a recording unit after the conclusion of this tour. Watch the tour announcement video above. This is a developing story so check back for more updates.

Watch our Noisey Shreds episode with Slayer below:

Videos by VICE

Update: Slayer have shared the itinerary of the North American leg for their final world tour, dates below and at the band’s official site:

MAY

10 Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA

11 FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

13 Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA

16 PNE forum, Vancouver, BC

17 South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC

19 Big Four, Calgary, AL

20 Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB

22 Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

24 The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

25 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL

27 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI

29 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

30 Place Bell, Montreal, PQ

JUNE

1 Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

2 PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

4 Santander Arena, Reading, PA

6 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

7 Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH

9 KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA

10 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

12 VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA

14 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

15 Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL

17 Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

19 The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

20 Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

Follow Phil on Twitter.