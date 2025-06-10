So… ‘MindsEye’. You Guys Don’t Want People Streaming the Game the Day It Comes Out?

I’ve been wrong about games before. I’m not particularly into the idea that I should shy away from being wrong about things. So, let me say this straight-up: Bubba, I was wrong about MindsEye.

I’m pretty confident about those other two games in there, though. I think I’m safe on that front.

‘Mindseye’ is out today. Right now. But they don’t want you to stream it.

A thread on ResetEra popped up today with a screenshot of the official MindsEye team commenting on a Twitch stream of the game. The comment reads:

“Hey! This is the MindsEye team. The game is officially available later (6pm UK time) and Twitch is pausing early streams until then. If you could save this for later, it would be great. Thanks for your support.”

So, positives first. Good for them for being polite about it. But MindsEye did release today. June 10th, 2025. It’s out. Anyone can get it. I mean, normally — at least in my experience — an embargo on a game is made known to any and all who may be participating in previewing or reviewing. That date, more often than not (unless, you know, the game might be bad), isn’t the actual release date of the game, and it definitely isn’t hours into that day.

People generally aren’t going to buy what they know nothing about

The entire launch lead-up for MindsEye has been insanely weird. To the best of my knowledge, no outlets got a code to do any pre-release work. And to be clear, you aren’t obligated to give codes out. But given the, frankly, heavy push this game has gotten on YouTube in particular, I would have thought that maybe at least previews would have been allowed. But, no, nothing. And trust me, those YouTube ads were aggressive at a minimum.

A game release playing out like this showcases an incredible lack of confidence in the overall product. And we’ve seen that before. Just nothing like this. Asking people not to stream a game that is literally on storefronts as of that moment just screams, “We’re hiding something.” Would a MindsEye delay really have been that bad? Remember these words:

You’re flying very close to the second half of that. Maybe a turnaround occurs. We’ve seen No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 recover. So, it isn’t impossible. The main thing with both of those games, though, is that there was a level of transparency in “We messed up.” Maybe that comes in the case of MindsEye. But given how things have gone to this point, I don’t have much faith in that. I’ll just take my L on this one.