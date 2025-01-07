Some In-Engine Footage of the Upcoming ‘Virtua Fighter’ Project Is Revealed, and It Looks Phenomenal

Virtua Fighter revolutionized the fighting game genre in 1993 with its stunning visuals. Now, the team at RGG is pushing to make that same type of generational leap after showcasing the first in-engine “gameplay” of the upcoming Virtua Fighter reboot. Yes, take the ‘in-engine’ with a grain of salt. This isn’t official gameplay. But, if it looks half as good as this when it’s released? The competition is cooked, honestly.

The Animation Work in ‘virtua fighter’ Is So Smooth, It’s Almost Unbelievable

Look, I already know that the final game is not going to look this smooth. It’s in-engine, so if anything? That’s what our cutscenes are going to look like. Plus, there has technically already been some gameplay footage of the upcoming Virtua Fighter project shown off during the reveal trailer. But even during those few moments of gameplay, it looks like it’s going to be much smoother than just about any other fighting game on the market.

Play video Gameplay at 1:12 (Video via Sega on YouTube) Gameplay at 1:12 (Video via Sega on YouTube)

Even though Virtua Fighter has been on the back burner in favor of Street Fighter and Tekken over the past decade, VF5 still has some of the smoothest animations in the fighting game scene. And with RGG working behind the scenes on this project? It wouldn’t surprise me if the final product looks closer to the in-engine footage than the small smattering of gameplay we got in the premiere trailer.

While they’ve been focusing on the Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise for years, they’re some of the best in the business. Some of the Heat Actions in those games would make most Hollywood stunt directors sweat. And I don’t have any doubts that they’ll be able to pull off what made Virtua Fighter so special to begin with.

If you have your doubts, check out Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O. Even though that game is from 2006, it’s still one of the smoothest-moving fighting games ever released. And with the advancements in technology that we’ve been seeing during this generation? It wouldn’t shock me to see the final result look just as good as the ‘in-engine’ video.

Let’s just hope this isn’t a Killzone 2 thing all over again.