SpaceX’s Starship Explodes After Launch, Fills Sky With Fiery Streaks

A SpaceX ship launched over the Caribbean experienced a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” yesterday, which is an absurdly euphemistic way of saying it broke apart upon reentry.

Anyone on the islands of Turks and Caicos was able to catch a glimpse of the spectacular colorful display as pieces of the recently launched ship plummeted to earth.

This was SpaceX’s seventh Starship test. There have been multiple successful orbital flights of SpaceX’s Starship prototypes. SpaceX has not commented on the specific cause of this flight’s disastrous results.

SpaceX’s Starship Explodes After Launch

The explosion of the spacecraft occurred around 8 ½ minutes into the flight, exceeding the point at which the flight would normally be deemed successful. The ship was unmanned but it’s currently unknown as to whether there are any injuries from the debris.

Previous tests had starship prototypes reach orbit before descending and dropping into the Pacific Ocean. This one certainly did not do that.