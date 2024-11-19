‘Strinova’ Ups the Ante With Two New Characters, New Stages and More During Season 1

Strinova has the potential to become the next big thing in the shooter genre, especially since it has one of the most entertaining gimmicks I’ve seen in quite some time. Sure, there are plenty of games that have anime waifus and husbandos, but can they turn into Paper Mario-esque players anywhere else? I didn’t think so. And during Season 1, there are even more characters we can look forward to meeting.

Screenshot: iDreamSky

Strinova will be filled to the brim before its official launch on November 21, 2024. With 17 characters, 14 maps, and 5 game modes available at launch, it seems that there is going to be more than enough to keep players occupied.

Videos by VICE

Keeping players interested with new content drops throughout the season is a smart move by the Strinova team. Sure, the gimmick of turning into a paper airplane is going to be enough to keep me interested for quite a while, but other players? They’re going to need that extra bump of content every once in a while to keep them coming back.

Video via Strinova_EN on YouTube

According to a Press Release by the Strinova team, players can expect new characters, maps, and game modes throughout these Seasons. There are also Tournaments being planned, pitting the best players against one another in spectacular fashion. I’ll be very intrigued to see how high-level players use Stringification to their advantage when it comes to traversing the levels of this shooter.

I already know I’m going to spend too much time floating around like a fool. But if they keep adding in new characters and content? I might need to learn what makes characters like Eika and Fragrans better than the rest. Oh, no. I’m using Meta terms.

It seems like the devs behind Strinova know that they’re cooking something good. I’m not a huge multiplayer gamer, but I can’t deny that I’m interested in checking this one out. The 2D/3D gimmick sold me on its silliness, but now? I’m ready to put in the work and become a professional Strinova gamer.