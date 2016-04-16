Style Rider: Seinabo Sey Needs Fake Gold Bling and her Doc Martens Collection

Swedish singer Seinabo Sey first gained traction for her soulful track “Younger” – a song she crafted at 21 making fun of herself for not pursuing her dream of singing. It’s that same song that caught the world’s attention because of Sey’s powerful, booming vocals and the relatability of the track. Last fall, Sey released her much-anticipated debut album Pretend, featuring her talent or hauntingly gorgeous pop songs – something that isn’t surprising considering her father, Maudo Sey, was a well-known Gambian musician.

Since the success of her debut record, Sey has been on the road throughout the world playing shows to pop fans everywhere. She filled us in on her need for moisturizers, comfortable leggings and wearing fake gold on stage.

OLE HENDRIKSEN AND SHEA MOISTURE PRODUCTS



Late nights and early mornings have the tendency to make my skin look crazy, so I´ve become obsessed with keeping my skin intact. I love trying out new skincare products, and I’m currently in love with the melting cleanser for washing all of that crazy stage makeup. Shea Moisture has a million products that I adore, The peppermint shampoo is like putting a Vicks to your scalp.

ALL APPLE EVERYTHING



This is the holy grail right here for obvious reasons.

FAKE GOLD AND VASUMA SHADES



My bestie bought me all kinds of fake gold on her last trip to the Gambia. I wear a lot of it on stage. Vasuma shades are for when the sun is out (or when I’m reaaaally really hungover).

NIKE LEGGINGS



Comfort is key! I love these high-waisted leggings because they fit my hips perfectly.

ARMY APPAREL AND STAR WARS



Found the hoodie at primark a couple of weeks ago and I stole (borrowed:) the army jacket from my wonderful stylist Selam.

DOC MARTENS



I collect Doc Martens. The ones to the left are my favorites at the moment.

