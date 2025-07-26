T-Mobile Is Offering a Free iPhone 16e for New Sign-Ups

T-Mobile has been giving away free iPhone 16 Pros. That deal’s still in place, sure, but it requires that you sign up for the $100 a month (for a single line and if you sign up for autopay) Experience Beyond plan.

Say you don’t want that, but you do want a free iPhone. T-Mobile’s offering a free iPhone 16e to people who sign up for a new plan, and unlike the other deal, you can get it with any plan you want.

You’re locked into a two-year contract, which is a bummer, given that as a society it wasn’t that long ago that we escaped the scourge of cellular plan contracts. But it makes sense, since it’d be looney to offer people a free phone when they could just ditch the provider a week later and leave them with the check.

how the deal works

Each month, T-Mobile “pays off” a portion of what you owe on the phone. If you quit the contract early, you’re on the hook for paying off the remainder of the iPhone 16e’s price.

I’d recommend that you upgrade to the 256GB iPhone 16e and pay the additional $4.17 per month. On a smartphone, 128GB of storage fills up quickly. A sizable chunk of any phone’s storage is taken up by the operating system and the apps that come preinstalled on the device.

Additional apps, app data, messages, Apple Intelligence (if you enable it), photos, and videos all take bites out of the remaining storage. Especially if you take photos and videos, before you know it your 128 GB iPhone 16e will be all filled up and out of room.

If you’re an especially frequent photographer or videographer, consider the 512 GB version or the truly mammoth 1 TB version. Good luck filling up those. They’ll cost you $12.50 per month and $20.83 per month, respectively.

At least T-Mobile gives you the choice of upgrading your storage. Too often a deal for a free or deeply discounted device restricts you to a certain unpopular or undesirable configuration, typically a base-level one whose meager storage most people could easily fill up.

You can also pick any color you like. All four storage options are available in Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium, although the White Titanium/1 TB configuration is sold out at the moment.