Beef and Black Bean Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 garlic clove, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

2 medium yellow onion, diced

1 bunch cilantro, leaves reserved for garnish, stems finely chopped

2 pounds|907 grams ground beef

4 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

7 cups|1750 ml chicken stock

5 plum tomatoes, cored and diced

2 (15-ounce|425-gram) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

sour cream, to serve

Fritos, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the garlic, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro stems and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add the beef and cook, stirring and breaking up the pieces with a large wooden spoon until brown, 6 minutes. Add the coriander and cumin and cook 2 minutes more, stirring to incorporate. Add the chicken stock, tomatoes, and beans and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes and season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among bowls and add the Fritos and sour cream. Grate cheese over the top and garnish with the cilantro leaves.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.