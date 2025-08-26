The 5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Be Cheated On

Every zodiac sign is unique, with its own blend of strengths and weaknesses—and for some, those weaknesses include being more likely to be cheated on by romantic partners.

Of course, this does not excuse disloyalty and betrayal. Unfortunately, however, some people take advantage of kind, empathetic, and trusting individuals. Many cheaters will capitalize on such personality traits to deceive or even manipulate their partners.

Through her work, Emily Conway, CEO of adult toy company Dragon Toys, has observed the personality traits linked to the star signs and identified some of the relationship patterns associated with them.

“There are definitely patterns that suggest some people might be more susceptible to having unfaithful partners,” she explained.

This doesn’t mean victims should change who they are or hide these beautiful parts of themselves. Rather, it’s important to find balance and be aware of their vulnerabilities in this cruel dating world.

Here are the five zodiac signs Conway believes are the most vulnerable to being cheated on.

1. Pisces

As a water sign, Pisces are known to be sensitive and dreamy, meaning they might romanticize someone who isn’t actually good for them. Their trusting and empathetic nature sometimes works against them in relationships.

“Pisces are supposed to be hopeless romantics who believe in fairy-tale love,” said Conway. “This beautiful trait can unfortunately make them overlook red flags because they’re so invested in the fantasy of their relationship.”

2. Cancer

Another water sign (unsurprisingly), Cancers are known to fall fast and hard. When with the wrong person, this might mean they downplay concerning behavior and grow too attached too soon.

“Cancers are known to invest so much of themselves emotionally that they might tolerate behavior they shouldn’t, simply because they’ve already given so much,” Conway explained. “They’re nurturers by nature, so they often think they can love someone enough to change them.”

3. Libra

As the flirty, charming, and sociable sign of the zodiac, Libras are often mushes when they’re in love. In fact, they’re ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. As such, they might have rose-colored glasses when lovingly gazing at their partner.

Not to mention, as the peacemakers of the zodiac, they tend to avoid conflict at all costs. In relationships, this can breed a ton of resentment and cause major disconnects.

“Libras are known to sweep relationship problems under the rug to maintain harmony,” said Conway. “They might notice their partner becoming distant or secretive but choose not to rock the boat by bringing it up.”

4. Sagittarius

I’ll be honest: I wasn’t shocked at the first few zodiac signs most likely to be cheated on (sorry, water signs), but I was not expecting to see Sagittarius. This free-spirited, fiery sign is always on the go. They’re rarely bothered by relationship woes.

But perhaps that’s why they’re more prone to missing red flags.

“Sagittarian personalities value their independence so much that they might not notice when their partner starts seeking emotional connection elsewhere,” Conway said. “They usually assume everyone values space as much as they do.”

5. Virgo

Another shocking addition to this list is the detail-oriented, logical sign of Virgo. However, these exact traits might contribute to their demise.

“A typical Virgo might notice their partner’s phone habits have changed or they’re working late more often, but they’ll analyze it to death rather than trusting their gut instincts,” Conway said. “They want logical proof before they’ll believe something’s wrong.”

Conway noted that Virgos might even take the blame or strive for perfection within themselves rather than consider their partner’s faults.