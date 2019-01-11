THE LADS ARE WATCHING FOOTBALL ROUND THE CORNER

Okay, wonderful, there’s a 12.30 kick off and some lads you know – same group of lads it always is, which is “three blokes you know quite well then one silent ominous lad who is a foot taller than everyone else there, who is just quietly tanking pints, which is weird because you never see him move his arms from his assumed ‘arms very angrily folded’ stance, but the beer seems to be draining out of his pint and into his body, you simply do not understand how it is happening” – are watching the game.