The Rock Announces WrestleMania 42 Location on WWE SmackDown

The Rock announced on tonight’s WWE SmackDown that WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 11th & 12th of 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Caesars Superdome. The massive event was held in the city twice prior: WrestleMania 30 and 34.

After stepping into the ring with a mic, Rock did his iconic catchphrase with a twist. “Finally … ‘The Rock’ has come back to New Orleans,” the crowd sounded, while Rock teased, “Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans!” As one would expect the crowd erupted in applause and “holy s–t” chants.

The Rock Appears on WWE SmackDown

Late Thursday night reports that The Rock would appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown ran rampant on social media. The WWE Legend hasn’t appeared on television since the WWE Raw debut on Netflix. Prior to that, nobody had seen him since October’s Bad Blood Premium Live Event. There, he confronted Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns after their tag team match.

He didn’t indicate he’d be part of the show next year, but he called out Rhodes. Calling Rhodes a “great champion,” he admits he wants to see the champion become “his champion.” Rhodes expresses confusion about his sentiment as he’s the WWE Universe’s champion. Rock eventually states he wants Rhodes’ “soul” and gives him a deadline of March 1st — Elimination Chamber — to decide.

Additionally, Rock also debuted a new theme song. “The Final Boss” mashed up Lousiana native Lil Wayne’s “The Block Is Hot.” The award-winning rapper appeared at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to perform Jey Uso to the ring.

WrestleMania 42 is a year away but this year’s event is just a few months away. The two major matches are official. Charlotte Flair and Uso — winners of the 2025 Royal Rumbles — chose to face Tiffany Stratton and Gunther. The Elimination Chamber will determine who will face Rhea Ripley and Rhodes for their respective championships.