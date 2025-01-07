‘WWE Raw’: The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns as Tribal Chief

The Rock wouldn’t miss the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere or Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s Tribal Combat match.

To open the show, Rock got the fans hyped for the night ahead and opted to acknowledge a few people. One of those was Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes who was sitting ringside. He called out Mama Rhodes, telling Cody to let her know he said hello. While he said it jokingly, it raised a few eyebrows.

The Rock Teases Showdown with Roman Reigns

He wasn’t pictured on screen again until the conclusion of Reigns and Sikoa’s match where The OTC came out on top, reclaiming the sacred Ula Fala. The necklace was gifted to him by his father and uncle when The Bloodline was first formed in WWE. He had a little help from some friends, namely Sami Zayn, Rhodes, and The Usos.

Paul Heyman was ready to hand over the Ula Fala back to Reigns but Rock stepped in instead. He placed it around Reigns’ neck and shared a stare-down in the ring. Rock even removed his sunglasses to look the former champion in the eye. They shook hands and Reigns lifted his finger up into the air but what was more noticeable is that Rock didn’t. This is a stark contrast to early 2024 when he stood tall with The Bloodline. It seems like WWE is continuing to plant those seeds for the eventual Rock vs. Roman match at WrestleMania.

Rock has maintained his stance that nobody can speak for him and that rumors of him not being at WrestleMania 41 were “bullshit.” However, he’s got more than a few projects in development right now so that match will fully depend on his schedule. Following his historic appearance at WrestleMania 40, Rock teased that he intended to compete. “Now, my sights are set on the next WrestleMania,” he said. “But that’s down the road, a conversation [for] down the road.”