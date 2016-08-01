The Sushi Chef: Tyson Cole

When you want sushi in Texas, you go to one of Tyson Cole’s restaurants. Uchi, Chef Cole’s first restaurant in Austin, is where his life as a restaurateur began, but his dedication to perfecting the art of sushi started long before. Starting as a dishwasher, Chef Cole knew that all he wanted to do was become a sushi chef, so he worked as hard as possible to achieve that. We headed to Austin to see where Cole’s career began and learn more about his approach to Japanese cuisine.

