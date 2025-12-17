Happy Wednesday!

As we reach the middle of the work week, we venture closer to a new lunar cycle. We’re still in the waning crescent phase of the current cycle, with the moon having only 5% illumination from the sun, resulting in its small crescent shape.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 17, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon, beginning in Scorpio and moving into Sagittarius by the second half of the day. The moon currently has around 5% illumination from the sun, appearing like a small sliver of light in the sky.

According to Moongiant, “On December 17, the moon is 27.44 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

According to NASA, when the moon is in the waning crescent phase, it “is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It occurs between the last quarter moon and the new moon, drawing the current lunar cycle to a close.

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio and Sagittarius

Today’s waning crescent moon begins in Scorpio, a deep, mystical, and intense water sign. With the moon in Scorpio, you might feel more in tune with your emotions.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

By noon EST, however, the moon will move into Sagittarius. When this shift occurs, you might experience more adventurous and less sensitive energy.

“The greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning,” AstroSeek reports. “With Moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

By now, you likely know that the moon holds deep spiritual symbolism to many ancient cultures and religious practices. That being said, each phase of the moon holds its own “power.” For example, the new moon is said to supercharge our manifestations, while the full moon creates space for celebration and gratitude.

The waning crescent moon, which lasts for around a week, symbolizes introspection and restoration. After a long lunar cycle, it’s time to unwind and recharge for the next one. This is a necessary period of rest and reflection.

Additionally, this phase represents closure and light preparation for the new moon.