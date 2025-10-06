Happy Monday, and welcome to a new week! This one is bound to be magical, as the full moon will occur later this evening at around 11:48 p.m. EST. Not only are we experiencing a Harvest Moon (the full moon closest to the autumn equinox), but we’re also witnessing a supermoon, which is when the moon is closest to the Earth on its orbit. That being said, it will likely appear brighter and larger in the sky, so be sure to look out for this gorgeous scene.

Today’s moon phase starts as the waxing gibbous but will reach the full moon just before midnight, when the moon finally reaches 100% illumination from the sun.

Right now, the moon is 14.21 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 6, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in the fire sign of Aries, but it will be entering the full moon phase this evening.

During the waxing gibbous phase, the moon continues to gain illumination from the sun each day, growing from 50% to 100% on the full moon. This phase occurs between the first quarter moon and the full moon.

Just before the clock strikes midnight, the moon will become full—100% illuminated by the sun.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon seemingly grows in size due to the sun’s light highlighting more of the celestial body each night.

According to NASA, during the waxing gibbous phase, “most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

By the end of the night, however, the moon will become full.

“This is as close as we come to seeing the sun’s illumination of the entire day side of the moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon),” NASA reports of the full moon. During this time, “the moon is opposite the sun, as viewed from Earth, revealing the moon’s dayside.”

Despite the full moon phase lasting about a day, the moon will appear full for a few days leading up to it and following it.

Waxing Gibbous and Full Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing gibbous moon (and eventual full moon) is situated in the astrological sign of Aries. This sign is passionate, fiery, and social.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Aries, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon and Full Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol across many ancient cultures and spiritual practices, and each phase holds its own unique representation. The waxing gibbous moon in particular symbolizes a time of increased energy and momentum. It signals a last-minute push toward your dreams/goals.

The full moon, on the other hand, is a time of celebration and abundance. Many use this phase to release what’s no longer serving them, making room for what is more aligned with their desires and needs. As you step into the new moon today, know that you are exactly where you’re meant to be.