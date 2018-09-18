Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch With Lego Components

A YouTuber has come up with a solution to Nintendo Switch’s delicate and expensive cardboard pieces: use Lego instead.

Switch is the only console with the confidence to release a suite of expensive cardboard accessories called Labo. Labo is fun, but the pieces inevitably fall to ruin and replacement pieces run anywhere from $6 to $60.

Videos by VICE

As he’s previously demonstrated, YouTuber vmln8r is great at crafting Lego accessories for the Switch. He’s back with a new video showing off Labo’s delicate cardboard bits replaced with sturdy Lego Technic pieces.

The real showcase here is vmln8r’s Lego piano, fishing rod, and motorcycle. For those toys, cardboard is a little weak and for a few bucks more, you can buy a bunch of Lego Technic pieces and use vmln8r’s designs to play longer and without fear of breaking the bits.

Vmln8r latest video also introduces another innovation—two different designs that allow users to play the Switch with joycons as if it were in portrait mode. There are only a few games that support portrait mode, but vmln8r’s design show’s how easy it would be to play them with appropriate controls.