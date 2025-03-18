USPS Worker Stole $1.6 Million in Checks and Spent It on ‘Gentlemen’s Clubs’

A postal worker who delivered mail in the Washington, D.C. area was found guilty of stealing $1.6 million worth of checks from people’s mail. That’s, like, 9,000 birthday cards from Grandma.

That’s a hell of a lot of money stolen from letters. And it’s even more impressive (if you can call it that) when you consider that 44-year-old Hachikosela Muchimba committed the crimes between December 2020 and March 2023. In around 800-ish days this man tore open enough envelopes to become a millionaire.

Videos by VICE

A lot of the checks did come from private parties, so there likely were a few birthday cards from Grandma with a crisp bill slipped in. But there are also quite a few checks from the U.S. Treasury.

He got caught after it was discovered he was depositing the checks into bank accounts under his control, evidence that was backed up by surveillance video clearly showing him depositing the checks and withdrawing money from ATMs.

US Postal Worker Found Guilty Of Stealing $1.6 Million From Letters

Muchimba used the proceeds “to fund a lavish lifestyle that included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. Somewhere out there there’s probably a humble postal worker thief quietly stealing millions without making up a big deal out of it.

At least he had fun, because looking at the list of crimes he committed he probably won’t be getting out of prison for a while.

Muchimba was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail, and engaging in monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity On top of all that, he was found guilty of unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization after it was discovered that he had lied to immigration services officers when he told them that he had not been previously arrested.

He’s facing up to 10 years in prison with the chance of “administrative denaturalization,” otherwise known as revoking his citizenship.