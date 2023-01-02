Forget the World Cup: the Darts Are the Ultimate Sporting Event

The main hall is brightly lit for TV broadcast, because the action is live on Sky Sports, and as a result it is absolutely boiling: my sympathies go out to everyone who selected “Grinch” as their costume. At front is the stage where the actual darts take place, with big screens on either side, for closeups of the board. Against all three other walls are the stands, lined with people who have come as, for example, the Slinky dog from Toy Story (interestingly, most of the costumes, like the aforementioned 118 advert fits, are strangely retro, tapping into a strain of 2000s and 2010s culture which actually feels quite alien now, though I suppose if this is an event where millennials are in the driving seat, nostalgia is to be expected because we are old), and in the middle are the tables, which are separated into three pens.