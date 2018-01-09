Vegan Chocolate Cookies Recipe

Servings: 18
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
10 ½ ounces|298 grams|2 cups all-purpose flour
4 ounces|113 grams|1 cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
14 ½ ounces|410 grams|2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil
½ cup|118 ml soy milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Directions
- Heat oven to 325°F|165°C.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
- In another bowl, combine the sugar, oil, soy milk, and vanilla.
- Add the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients–using gloves works really well. Form into 2-ounce balls and flatten slightly. Bake 12 minutes and cool completely.
