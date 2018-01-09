VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Vegan Chocolate Cookies Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 18
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

10 ½ ounces|298 grams|2 cups all-purpose flour
4 ounces|113 grams|1 cup cocoa powder
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
14 ½ ounces|410 grams|2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup|237 ml vegetable oil
½ cup|118 ml soy milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Heat oven to 325°F|165°C.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.
  3. In another bowl, combine the sugar, oil, soy milk, and vanilla.
  4. Add the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients–using gloves works really well. Form into 2-ounce balls and flatten slightly. Bake 12 minutes and cool completely.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE