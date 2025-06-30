Watch: The Ying Yang Twins Perform a Wild Show at Sea World

It’s certainly not unprecedented for music artists of yesteryear to play theme parks, but a crowd a SeaWorld visitors might have gotten the best nostalgia concert ever when the Ying Yang Twins pulled up Whistlin and Twerkin around one of the park’s attractions.

In footage that you can see below, the Atlanta-based duo delivered a wild, shirtless performance to a crowd of extremely excited San Diego SeaWorld attendees, many of whom could be heard singing along with the Ying Yang Twins.

Videos by VICE

Ying Yang Twins spotted performing at Sea World. pic.twitter.com/eFuodslqfM — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 30, 2025

The show was part of SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular concert series, which will also feature shows by Fat Joe, Soulja Boy & Bow Wow, Waka Flocka Flame, Tina, Ginuwine, and The Turnt Up Tour featuring Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, J-Kwon, and Bubba Sparxxx. The series will also include The I Love the 90’s Tour lineup: Color Me Badd, Rob Base, Treach of Naughty by Nature, and Young MC. Click here for tickets and more info.

The Ying Yang Twins is Kaine (born Eric Jackson on December 16, 1978, age 40) and D-Roc (born Deongelo Holmes on February 23, 1979, age 39). The group debuted in 2000 and rose to mainstream popularity in 2003, collaborating with Britney Spears on her album In the Zone and with Lil Jon on the hit song “Get Low.”

In 2004 and 2005, Ying Yang Twins’ popularity began to soar when they dropped songs like “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” “Shake,” and “Badd.” Additionally, their song “Halftime (featuring Homebwoi)” is played at New Orleans Saints home games after touchdowns.

In addition to the big SeaWorld show, the Ying Yang Twins have many other concerts on the horizon, including playing with Lil Jon at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, OR, on July 4.

“Kick off your summer with a patriotic celebration at the Oregon State Fairgrounds! Our 4th of July Spectacular is returning this year with an array of delicious food and a carnival any kid will love,” reads a description of the extravaganza.

“Once the sun sets,” the OSF team adds, “get ready to party with Lil Jon and the Ying Yang Twins as they take over the L.B. Day Amphitheater and perform iconic hits like ‘Get Low’ and ‘Salt Shaker.’ Just when you think the night couldn’t get any better, our 20-minute free fireworks show will blow you away!” Click here for tickets and more info.