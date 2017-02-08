Watch Tyler, the Creator Go Deep Interviewing Seth Rogen

Tyler, the Creator versus Seth Rogen is the meeting of minds you never thought you needed (probably because their other known collab is this mildly-to-mid-level disturbing Loiter Squad video where Rogen pretended to be a little girl) but this may actually be one of the most fascinating interviews we’ve seen in a while.



Uploaded to YouTube yesterday, but seemingly a couple of years old and ripped from Tyler’s Golf Media app, their conversation is over a half-hour long, and sees the unlikely pairing talking about everything from Donnie Darko to meth to Freaks and Geeks (“when I watch that show, I don’t know why but I don’t feel alone,” says Tyler). And though Rogen is an interesting subject, it’s Tyler and his, let’s say, unique interview style (his incisive, to-the-point questions include “when the fuck was that?”) that really shine. Give the guy a late-night talk show slot for the love of all that is good.



Watch Tyler, the Creator interview Seth Rogen below:



(Image via YouTube)