Weekly Horoscope: June 5 – 11

Love planet Venus enters fire sign Leo at 9:46 AM: Venus in Leo wants to be seen and appreciated. This is the sign where Venus will retrograde from July 22 to September 3. Venus soon faces off with power planet Pluto at 12:04 PM, striking a tension between control and desire. Learn to let it happen!

Messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune at 5:14 PM on Friday, June 9 and conversations become more empathetic; possibly assumptive.

Pluto re-enters Capricorn on Sunday, June 11, at 5:45 AM. Themes concerning money, power, and authority that have accumulated since 2008 return for a final review. This is happening both on a grand and individual scale.

Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 6:26 AM, which can feel revelatory, possibly monumental—big ideas are flowing! At the same minute, it enters its home sign Gemini at 6:26 AM. Mercury in Gemini helps us analyze and communicate cleverly and fluently.

Venus clashes with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, at 11:39 AM. Passionate, big feelings are creating a stir. A change of heart or perspective comes.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re following your happiness these days, Aries. There’s a lot of motivation to chase happiness with Mars in fellow fire sign Leo, putting your focus on creativity, pleasure, and leisure activities. There is an endless space for you to blow off steam, dance it off, and express yourself. Power planet Pluto returns to your chart’s house of work and public reputation, and themes concerning money and power re-emerge around your boss and your employer. You can find new ways to be an authority in your own right, too. Messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto and big ideas are flowing around making money, and creating an effective and abundant cash flow.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Show some love and affection toward your private life as your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of home and family. Decorate, adorn, or simply focus more on the place you call home. There’s a tension between your family life and career as Venus faces off with power planet Pluto. Do you want peace or power? Let life unfold. It’s easy to be empathetic toward your friends and understand your vision for the future as messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune. Groundbreaking ideas and conversations flow as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, helping you feel at peace about how you fit in. You’re passionate and driven about creating your own homestead as Venus clashes with Jupiter.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

It’s easier to focus on yourself as the sun moves through your sign, Gemini/ You can look out more for your own interests. These interests might blend into other people’s pretty easily as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with spiritual Neptune. You empathy is blurring lines, so double check on your desires to be sure that you’re going in the direction that you truly want, and not just going with what other people want you to do. Big realizations are happening as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, which can feel like you’re breaking ground, mentally and spiritually. It’s easier for you to communicate who you are and what you expect from others as Mercury enters your sign.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Gemini season can shine a light on things that you normally don’t pay much mind. Deeper thoughts and subtexts are illuminated. Insights can be gained through a dream journal or even breakthroughs in therapy! Themes around money and power in relationships are reemerging as power planet Pluto returns to your chart’s house of partnerships. Is there something that your partner, or another person (family or colleague) has, that you don’t? This is a story that has been developing since 2008. How can sharing and co-existing be improved? How can we find infinite resources? Groundbreaking ideas about the future and what needs to be changed in order to progress are flowing as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

It’s time to show yourself some appreciation as the planet of love and beauty, Venus, enters your sign. Whether that’s getting a haircut or trying on new outfits, it’s time to decorate yourself. There’s a tension between control and desire as Venus faces off with power planet Pluto. This can also mark a time when you transform your appearance. It’s easy for you to be empathetic, or to read too deeply into things, as Messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune. Make sure you’re not inventing stories. You’re plotting your path to becoming a player in a power couple as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You’re figuring out how to grow your following, and make the best impression on the world as Venus clashes with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Gemini season has you out and about, being seen and showing off. You can play into people’s imaginations and come across in a way that’s part of people’s fantasies as your planetary ruler Mercury gently connects with spiritual Neptune. You can be easily misunderstood, but use that to your advantage. Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto and big ideas are flowing about your life’s philosophy. You can reach a spiritual or moral understanding of how things are structured, and the different cycles of life. It’s easier to communicate your life’s mission and goals with a wider audience as Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation. This is a time for you to make a name for yourself, or to further define your job description.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Show some respect for your future as your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Imagine yourself and your impact 80 years from now! There’s a tension between control and desire, stirring intrigue and drama in your social life as Venus faces off with power planet Pluto. Themes around money, power, and control reemerge in your domestic life as power planet Pluto returns to your chart’s house of home and family. You’re figuring out how to step into a new era, and looking beyond the pale as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Big, transformative ideas are flowing. You have passionate feelings about the future, which is something that you share with your friends and the collective as Venus clashes with Jupiter, the planet of hope.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Show appreciation for your fans, and the people who pay attention to you, as love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation. Connect with the people who see what you’re doing. Those who get it, get it, and should be honored. There’s a tension between control and desire when it comes to your public and private lives as Venus faces off with Pluto. We know you are intent to keep your privacy, Scorpio! Messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune, making it easy to be empathetic with your partners, but this much emotional involvement can get confusing! Clarity is needed. Obsessions are resolved, or at least analyzed. Monumental conversations progress as Messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re getting adjusted to your new lifestyle as your planetary ruler, Jupiter, takes its first blissful weeks in your chart’s house of routines and rituals. It’s easier to be empathetic toward your body and its needs as Mercury connects with Neptune, giving you an intuitive understanding of what you need in order to feel healthy. Relationships are a focus of Gemini season. Interpersonal communication improves as messenger Mercury enters your chart’s house of relationships, making it easy to communicate with others. Curiosity and open-ended questions are avenues for understanding other people. Venus clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, stirring passions about work politics, and how you feel things should be organized most effectively and considerately.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Gemini season is a busy time for you as you focus on multi-tasking. You’re stepping back into your fearless authority as bossy Pluto returns to your sign, Capricorn. Themes around money and power reemerge. Zoom out and consider how you’ve wielded your own power in relationships since 2008. You’re certainly not the same person that you were 15 years ago. You’ve evolved on a personal level. How would you like this era to end? How can you make yourself more gentle and forgiving after seeing the horrors of war, rather than hardened and vengeful from battle? Big ideas about how to be more kind, affectionate, and happy are flowing, and you’re finding a resolute answer to the circumstantial madness as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You don’t have to be so aloof. Give other people undivided attention as love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships! Showing people how much you appreciate and adore them is a good use of your time, Aquarius. This could also be a power move as Venus faces off with power planet Pluto, marking a tension between control and desire. Are you playing it too cool? It’s easy for you to tune into your feelings about the past as messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re able to move forward with transformative plans as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Big shifts are happening. Passions about your partnerships and relationships are stirred—big emotions are swelling as Venus clashes with Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Use the silence of rest to listen. You can open your ears as messenger Mercury gently connects with dreamy Neptune, making it easy to be empathetic. The danger is that you can read too deeply into things, not knowing where your ideas begin and others’ end! This is a good aspect for understanding your feelings. Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, making it easy to communicate your need for privacy and rest. This is also a useful time for you to make plans for your home. Where do you want to end up? It’s an exciting time to be in love or tap into your creative energy, as romantic Venus clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter.