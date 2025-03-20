The Fujifilm X100VI Is Finally in Stock—If You’re Willing to Pay Up

Too good for its own good. Fujifilm has been a darling of the photography world for years now, ever since it introduced the original FinePix X100 14 years ago. Blending vintage looks with a modern digital sensor, Fujifilm’s sumptuous digital filters, and a compact rangefinder layout, the X100 lineage has been a hot seller ever since.

So it was all the way through the X100VI’s release at the end of February 2024. People have been snapping them up wherever they could. Scalpers sell them at inflated prices on eBay, and online retailers have “notify me when available” buttons plastered over their product pages.

There are still a few places you can buy this honey of a rangefinder camera, though. You can have it right now or you can have it cheap(er), but you can’t have both.

where you can find them in stock

Impatient? Yeah, I get you. After all, this thing’s been on sale for just over a year now, and Fujifilm’s supply problems don’t seem like they’re going to vanish anytime soon. You can find X100VIs trickling into stock in a few places, although you’re likely to pay a few hundred bucks above the $1,600 retail price.

Fujifilm X100VI – Credit: Fujifilm

on backorder or a waiting list

Feeling lucky? Or cheap? There’s nothing wrong with sticking to your guns when it comes to refusing to pay a premium because of some other company’s supply issues. There are a number of retailers taking backorders, or who will at least send you a notification once stock arrives.

I’ve done business with all the following retailers below, just as I have with the above-mentioned retailers. There’s no telling when the stock is due to arrive, though.