While ‘Mega Man’ Lies in a Deep Freeze, Games Like ‘Berserk Boy’ Keep the Spirit Alive

If we’re not counting mobile games and rereleases, it’s been roughly 20 years since we’ve gotten a new game in the Mega Man X franchise. And it’s a crying shame, to be honest. Some of the most pixel-perfect action platformers ever made, and they’ve been relegated to ports and collections. That’s why I’m beyond thankful for games like Berserk Boy. Games like this know what we want. Fast-paced, beautifully rendered action that pushes our thumbs to their limits. And a soundtrack that refuses to leave our minds, even days after completing a stage. This is what it’s all about, friends.

‘Berserk Boy’ Feels Like a Natural Evolution of the ‘Mega Man’ Formula in All the Right Ways

Mega Man X did plenty of things right when it was first released. It showed players exactly what to expect in the first level. It gave us a non-linear progression path, encouraging multiple playthroughs to learn the ins and outs of the game. Once we learned the patterns, we could take down these seemingly impossible bosses with surgical precision. Berserk Boy follows in those footsteps well, all while not being afraid to blaze its path forward.

I played as Kei, a young man about to receive the shock of his life. Both literally and figuratively. After interacting with a Berserk Orb, he gets the ability to transform into a more powerful version of himself, with speed and precision being his main forms of attack. Rather than depending on a Buster-type weapon, I needed to get up close and personal to take down these enemies. Or, I could dash into them, building up a combo meter as I continued ravaging through anybody who got in my way. And it’s all done with an electric soundtrack brought to life by Tee Lopes, the composer behind the amazing Sonic Mania and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge soundtracks.

There’s been a revitalization of Mega Man-esque games over the years. But, Berserk Boy is one of the few that feels like an evolution, rather than an imitation. It takes all the best parts of its inspirations, with both X and Zero franchises seemingly represented here, and melds them into a masterful experience of its own volition. It felt like a Saturday morning cartoon in the best way possible, all while feeling like I was in control of the deadliest creature this side of the Sun. And it just rocks so hard. Now, give me Beserk Boy Legends, please.