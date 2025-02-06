‘Kidbash: Super Legend’ Is Giving Me ‘Mega Man’ X Designer Vinyl Toy Vibes in All the Right Ways

If there’s one thing I love more than platformer games, it’s quirky vinyl toys. I’ve got a large collection of SANK, Teq63/Quiccs, and other vinyl figures scattered throughout my office. I’ve always been a fan of their exaggerated features and style. That’s why, when I came across Kidbash: Super Legend for the first time, I was immediately sucked in. It’s got a stellar visual style, mixing adorable characters with Mega Man-styled platforming. I need to get my hands on a demo as soon as possible.

Screenshot: Fat Raccoon/Authentic Remixes

‘Kidbash: Super Legend’ Is So Cute That I Could Scream

There are plenty of reasons to keep Kidbash: Super Legend on my radar. Not only does the visual style reach out to me like a hand in the dark, but some of the gameplay elements take inspiration from some of my all-time favorite franchises. According to the Steam Description for the upcoming roguelike/platformer hybrid, Weapon Mixing, Mods, Weapon Combos, and more will be in the final build. Yes, Weapon Mixing, which the developer says is totally not inspired by Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. AKA the best platforming game that the pink puffball has ever starred in.

There is also seemingly a village-building aspect to the game. So, add “City Builder” to the long list of things Kidbash: Super Legend is bringing to the table. It already looks incredibly charming, and its action is looking very fluid and tight so far. Since it’s drawing inspiration from Mega Man, it’ll need to do its best to keep up on the same level. We know what can happen to Mega Man-likes, as we’ve seen in the past. But Kidbash: Super Legend is already looking more polished than Mighty No.9 ever did, to be fair.

Kidbash: Super Legend has been on my Steam Wishlist for what feels like forever. So, I can continue to patiently wait for its arrival. I’m just really hoping for a demo before this one launches. Pizza Tower became one of my favorites of all time because of the demo. This has the potential to do exactly the same.