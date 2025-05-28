Woman Arrested for Attacking Child Who Called Her ‘Miss Piggy’ on Flight

A plane home from Disney World was decidedly not the happiest place on Earth for one woman.

Kristy Crampton repeatedly hit a child who called her “fat” and “Miss Piggy” while traveling from Orlando to Maryland over Memorial Day Weekend, police alleged in an arrest report, which was obtained by the local ABC affiliate.

Videos by VICE

Witnesses told Sanford Airport Police that the altercation started when a child, with whom Crampton had traveled to Disney World, told her that she wouldn’t fit the airplane‘s seat, the outlet reported.

In response, Crampton allegedly “began hitting the child with her fist,” per the outlet. She is additionally accused of hitting the child on their head with a water bottle and of slamming the kid’s head into the airplane’s window, according to the outlet.

What Sparked woman’s Alleged Plane Outburst?

The plane incident wasn’t the start of Crampton’s feud with the kid. Rather, Crampton told police that the kid has been “very rude” and “disrespectful” while they were at Disney World, the outlet reported.

When the kid called Crampton “fat,” she told police she took their phone away, per the outlet. The incident turned violent when the child pushed Crampton’s arm off the armrest, the outlet reported. It’s then that Crampton allegedly began smacking the kid, according to the outlet.

Police claimed in the report that Crampton’s response went beyond “typical disciplinary actions,” per the outlet. A witness backed up that assertion with a statement. “The woman was not correcting the child; she was abusing him,” the witness said, per the outlet.

As a result of the incident, Crampton was charged with felony child abuse, the outlet reported. Crampton was granted a $10,000 bond, per the outlet. She was ordered to stay away from the child after her first court appearance, the outlet reported.