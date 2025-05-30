Wu-Tang Clan Unveil Time Capsule on Final Chamber Tour

Wu-Tang Clan will be bringing a time capsule on tour this summer.

The iconic Staten Island hip-hop group will hit the road in June to embark on their Wu-Tang: The Final Chamber Tour. On Friday, Wu-Tang announced a time capsule that will be displayed at every tour stop in the Shaolin Temple VIP Experience. Fans in each city will be able to contribute a special piece of Wu memorabilia to the Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule.

Last week, Dave Chappelle kicked off the time capsule with an autographed Wu-Tang vinyl from his collection, which he handed over after Wu-Tang performed at the comedian’s YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Check out a clip of Chappelle donating to the time capsule in the below video.

“From the basements of Staten Island, we created something timeless,” RZA said in a statement. “And now we invite you to be part of that inspiration. In every city, we will be putting something new inside this time capsule.”

The Wu-Tang leader continued: “Something from your city to connect with all the Wu cities and Wu fans around the world. This Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule will only be seen in the Shaolin Temple VIP. We invite you to be part of this legacy.”

The 27-date Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour, which will include support from Run the Jewels, begins June 6 in Baltimore, before the group will make stops in Atlanta (June 11), Houston (June 14), Los Angeles (June 22), San Francisco (June 24), Chicago (July 7), Detroit (July 8), Boston (July 11), and New York (July 16), among many other cities, before closing things out in Philadelphia on July 18.

Check out the full list of tour dates, and secure tickets to a Wu-Tang show in a city near you on the group’s official website.