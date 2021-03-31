‘How Do I Get a Big Juicy Ass in Time for Summer?’

How do I get a thick and juicy ass by the time I’m vaxxed in the next two or three months? Maybe I can’t totally transform, like you said, but what if I do only want to look, like, just a little bit better? I see lots of womens’ pictures posted by influencers where they say they got a bigger butt from the booty band workout the influencer sells, for instance. It doesn’t seem like it should be that hard, or take that long!! But I just wanna know what I can do in like, three months. —Ass Wanter

I want to explain this not because I think everyone should have a huge butt (well, actually, OK, I do). I also don’t want to explain it because I think this is a “great reason” to work out, but I accept that it is a reason people do actually work out. I have avoided this topic for a long time, but with people furiously clicking on butt-workout videos now more than ever in anticipation of this summer, it’s time to share my years of monastic study on where butts come from.

The reason I do want to explain it is that I think reasonable expectations will set us free, even freer than any one-weird-trick-to-have-a-huge-butt-in-10-days workout videos. There are zillions of them online, and they are extremely, extremely, millions-of-views popular; if you were to post a video called “HOW I GREW MY GLUTES 9 INCHES in 10 DAYS (NATURALLY)(SERIOUS)” with a thumbnail of a zoomed out photo of your butt next to a really zoomed in photo of your butt, implying growth, that would be an instant one million views. The people want to know how the ass becomes large, and influencers and fitness gurus alike are delivering. Sort of.



A little later on, I will recommend to you the best kind of workout that I think will get you a little bit of results. But first I want to explain how to think about butts, or any muscles. This is not to harsh the workout mellow of people who are happy believing the butt-building marketing fantasies of fitness gurus because they find it inspiring or whatever; as long as they are not self-harming, god bless them, nothing I say will matter and I’m glad they are happy. People who reject outright what fitness gurus say as bad and harmful, I support that too. But to the people who get excited about the promises of this or that diet or workout program, only to be frustrated when they don’t work, become disillusioned with the process of “taking care of themselves” in general, or even the worst of all, blame themselves: I feel like I can help.

Where butts come from

So here is my experience with butt muscles, or “my glutes.” It was the devil himself who put a free vector graphics website into my hands, and first I made body-composition avocados; now I have made butt balloons.



Think of butt muscles (or really any muscles) like balloons. Balloons can be inflated or not, and they can be any size. There are the balloons that clowns make animals out of; there is the Goodyear blimp; there is everything in between. Before I started lifting, I had the smallest of balloon capacity back there. When I did exercises that promised a “nicer butt,” the best they could do, all they could do, was pump up the balloons that were already there. My butt might get a little tweak of shape, but didn’t really change size. To actually get even a little bigger, we were going to need to build a bigger, more capacious balloon.

This happened when I used the universally accepted method of actually making any muscle bigger, because my ass, and your ass, are muscles like any other muscles. This meant becoming basically competent at lifting heavy weights* by doing compound movements like squats and deadlifts with good form (starting small, but continuing to challenge myself and getting progressively heavier) and eating a lot of food to grow, over the course of years. Anyone who went from having no butt to a huge butt, who is being honest, will tell you this is the case. Both the people who give big butt instructions and the people who want to follow them tend to gloss over this part, and focus on lighter, foofier movements. And while the lighter, foofier stuff doesn’t do nothing, it does much more when it’s done along with the major building block of “slanging some heavy weights for a few reps.” The lighter, foofier movements are what Snackwell’s cakes are to an overall balanced diet.

Even one of the most famous glorious ass-havers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion, has been posting her butt workouts, and guess what she is doing? That’s right: At the 1:20 timestamp, she gets in the heavy weights first, and only then progresses to the smaller “accessory” movements, the way that any good, actual muscle-developing workout would go. Here is sciency fitness guru Natacha Oceane also explaining this. And most of all, here is Bret “The Glute Guy” Contreras saying all of what I am also saying, more scientifically. Ass-builders just know: This is how the shapely ass happens.



