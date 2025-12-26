How To Watch AEW Worlds End: The Ultimate Guide

This weekend, AEW is putting on its final pay-per-view event of 2025: AEW Worlds End. It’s quickly become a can’t-miss event for fans as we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation of the new year ahead. AEW had a stand-out year, one of its best since 2022, and Worlds End definitely reflects that.

New titles were introduced this year, including the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships (held by Babes of Wrath). They will defend for the first time against two heavy-hitters in women’s wrestling, Mercedes Mone and Athena. There’s also a big fight feel for the AEW Men’s World Championship, as Samoa Joe defends against former champions Hangman Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. Will Joe walk out the winner like he did against MJF in 2023 or will one of the other men become champion again? We can’t wait to see.

With all of that being said, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about AEW Worlds End below.

What time does aew worlds end start?

AEW Worlds End is taking place in the Windy City, a place that AEW goes back to time and time again. Chicago was the home of AEW All Out for many years, breaking tradition in 2025 to take place in Toronto, Canada. AEW Worlds End goes down at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

How to watch aew worlds end

It’s easier than ever to stream AEW pay-per-views, with several cost-effective options, For fans in the United States, HBO Max, traditional cable, Prime Video, and Fubo are streaming the event. If you’d rather watch it amongst other wrestling fans, all Dave & Busters locations and select Tom’s Watch Bar locations will host AEW fans. International fans are able to watch via TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube. For more information, head to AEW’s website.

AEW Worlds End Card

Along with the aforementioned matches, the semi-finals and finals of the Continental Classic are taking place at Worlds End. The four men competing for a spot in the finals are Kyle Fletcher, Jon Moxley, reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.

AEW Worlds End card (in no particular order):

AEW Men’s World Championship four-way: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF Continental Classic semi-final: Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley

Continental Classic semi-final: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron (c) vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron (c) vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena Continental Classic finals

AEW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter AEW Men’s Tag Team Championships (Chicago Street Fight): FTR (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin

Mixed Tag Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe & Toni Storm

Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Mark Briscoe & Toni Storm Zero Hour pre-show: Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart) vs. Hyan and Maya World

AEW Worlds End Predictions

Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd: Darby was forced to miss out on this year’s Continental Classic due to injury. Kidd aimed to keep him out of AEW, period, with an attack. Darby returned on Collision extremely pissed off, and accepted Kidd’s challenge for Worlds End. Darby’s had a rough 2025 in the ring, spending much of the year training to climb Mt. Everest. Regaining momentum for 2026 is key, and a clean win over Kidd is a good start.

Prediction: Darby Allin defeats Gabe Kidd

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley: This one is a toss-up. Fletcher is becoming quite undeniable, a clear future World Champion in the Don Callis Family alongside Takeshita. Moxley has taken loss after loss, though. But I don’t believe he’s done just yet. He has an opportunity to show why he’s AEW’s Ace and one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and I do think he will do just that.

Prediction: Jon Moxley defeats Kyle Fletcher

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Okada and Takeshita have been at odds since Okada arrived in AEW. While he’s the reigning Continental Champion, with the year Takeshita has had, it’s hard to bet against him. He won this year’s NJPW G1 Climax, and can finish his year toppling Okada and winning the Continental Classic. That just adds even more credence to his Wrestler of the Year resume.

Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita defeats Kazuchika Okada

Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone & Athena: While there’s an unbelievable amount of starpower on the challengers’ side, I believe it will cost them the titles. Mone is beginning her descent as she slowly drops her championships, and a loss here will only frustrate her more. It also gives an opportunity to run back Mone vs. Athena, which I’m all for. Ultimately, I don’t see Babes of Wrath losing after their first defense. They’re a beloved team and a clean win over Mone and Athena will only solidify their reign.

Prediction: Babes of Wrath retain

AEW Men’s World Championship: MJF finally returned to AEW after a long absence. At All Out, he vowed not to return until he was a new man. Well, that’s being put to the test this weekend. He lost his beloved Dynamite Diamond Ring, so anything other than MJF winning here doesn’t make sense. Plus, it seems like AEW is taking this Swerve and Hangman tag team seriously.

Prediction: MJF wins AEW Men’s World Championship

AEW Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander is in the midst of an incredible reign as Women’s Champion. Every time she’s been underestimated, she’s proven just why she has that gold around her waist. She defeated former multi-time champion Toni Storm as well as TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Now, she has the chance to pin another former champion (Jamie Hayter), and I believe she’ll do just that.

Prediction: Kris Statlander retains

Continental Classic finals: While I believe Mox will defeat Fletcher, I don’t think he’ll be able to keep that winning streak going. Just when we think we’ll have to endure more of Mox’s terror over AEW, Takeshita will pull out the victory. I think a win over Mox does more good than defeating his fellow DCF member. It’s more interesting, at least.

Prediction: Takeshita wins the Continental Classic

AEW Tag Titles (Chicago Street Fight): The Bang Bang gang are getting redemption after losing out on their last tag title opportunity. I don’t think there will be interference from the other injured BBG members. Therefore, FTR retaining is most likely. They just won the titles again, after all. However, I am excited to see these men go balls to the wall in a street fight.

Prediction: FTR retains

Stay tuned to VICE for live updates during AEW Worlds End.