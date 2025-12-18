‘AEW Dynamite’ (12/17/25) Results: MJF Returns

AEW is giving the gift of a three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special this week. The Continental Classic continues on with Jon Moxley and Roderick Strong battling in the Blue League. Kyle Fletcher looks to bounce back from his loss against Speedball. Additionally, a star-studded eight-woman tag team match featuring the Women’s Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath.

Keep reading for the results of this week’s action-packed episode.

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

Mox and Strong opened the show with their Continental Classic match, and what a classic it was. These two are savvy technical fighters, so always expect magic to be made. Going into this match, Strong has zero wins, meaning he needs points in this round or he’s out of the tournament completely. On the other hand, Mox has been taking some pretty major hits as the Death Riders leader, including in this tournament. He’s already lost two matches in this tournament. Mox defeated Strong, eliminating him from the tournament, and gaining a crucial three points he needs to prove he’s still got it.

$1,000,000 Match – The Elite vs. The Don Callis Family

The Elite are finally reuniting for the first time since 2023. The Young Bucks brought back BTE’s theme song as their entrance as Kenny Omega entered to “Battle Cry.” It’s a far cry from Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son” that many (including me) were hoping to hear, but perhaps they’re saving it for a more special occasion. All the men in this match wrestled like it was their retirement match. While Omega’s in-ring ability is compromised because of his injury, he looked fantastic in this setting. We got teased with Omega vs. Okada again, and even more tension between Okada and Takeshita. The Elite pulled out the win.

MJF Returns and cashes in his world title opportunity

Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page and the AEW Men’s World Champion Samoa Joe all enter the ring for their contract signing. They will compete for the championship at AEW Worlds End. All was fine and dandy until MJF’s music hit and he officially cashed in his shot for the World Title. He came out swinging against all three men (and made an unsavory comment comparing Swerve to P Diddy – yuck). But most of all, he hasn’t forgotten that Joe beat him for the title at Worlds End two years ago. Now, he’s enacting revenge. A case can be made for any of these men to win at the pay-per-view, and I really don’t think there’s a bad option.

All-Star Women’s Tag Match

This match consisted of most of the women in the Women’s Tag Team Tournament. On one team, Mercedes Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir. On the other, the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale teaming with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

This was a great way to really determine who will first challenge BOW for their championships. Mone and Athena are back at odds. Despite not being on the same page, they were in this match. They picked up the win, but the cracks are getting more noticeable. I wouldn’t be surprised if this runs back their match, especially as Mone continues her story of a fall from grace.

PAC vs. Kyle Fletcher

While Fletcher was an early standout in the tournament that could easily win the Blue League, momentum has shifted. He lost to Speedball last week, and he had a real challenge in PAC. His opponent, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Okada. This match was fantastic and now puts Fletcher back on the outside as someone who has a lot to overcome if he wants to win this tournament. PAC defeats him, gaining another three points for six total. After tonight, four out of the six men (Okada, PAC, Speedball, and Fletcher) all have six points total.

To close Dynamite, the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal saw Bandido and Ricochet win, setting up their one-on-one match for next week. MJF has won every single Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal in years prior, so it’ll be interesting to see what he’ll eventually have to say. That brings us to AEW Collision where Orange Cassidy faces Mascara Dorada and FTR put their Tag Team Championships on the line against the Bang Bang Gang.

Orange Cassidy vs. Mascara Dorada

Dorada is coming off a win against the Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli, while the fan-favorite Cassidy comes off a win over Roderick Strong. Cassidy switched it up more than usual, wrestling Lucha style, different to the technical wrestling we’re used to seeing in this tournament. Cassidy pulled out the victory, now with six points in the Blue League.

FTR vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn

This was a great Men’s Tag Title defense from FTR. They made the Bang Bang Gang look strong, despite their shortcoming tonight. There were so many nearfalls and moments that they might actually win the titles, but no dice. Dax Harwood got Juice Robinson to submit after attacking his knee, surgically repaired from injury.

