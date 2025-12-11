‘AEW Dynamite’ Results (12/10/25): First-Ever Women’s Tag Champions Crowned

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is the yearly Winter Is Coming special ahead of the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. It was eventful, as these special episodes often are, but gave a glimpse into the AEW Worlds End card. The first-ever Women’s Tag Champions will be crowned, there are several Gold League Continental Classic matches and the Men’s World Title on the line.

Keep reading for the results of a very eventful AEW Dynamite…

Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned

The show kicked off with the final in the Women’s Tag Title tournament. Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) took on Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa). Nightingale picked up the win for her team after a lot of back and forth and a very split crowd.

THE BABES OF WRATH ARE THE FIRST EVER AEW WOMEN'S WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

Timeless Love Bombs weren’t too pleased with the results, obviously, but showed sportsmanship in the end. This is Cameron’s first championship in AEW. She’s had a hell of a year carving a path for herself in the women’s division and it’s worked to her benefit. Nightingale previously held the TBS Championship.

Jack Perry vs. Kazuchika Okada

Perry was a replacement for Darby Allin who was not cleared to compete in the Continental Classic. I don’t exactly know what I was expecting to happen (other than Okada winning) but … I’m not mad at it? This is Perry’s first singles match in over a year, which is noted by Renee Paquette. Perry avoided Okada’s Rainmaker finisher twice throughout the match which of course meant he would lose due to it. But before that, Okada puts Perry in a Tombstone — that Perry counters by biting his dick. Hey, maybe unconventional, but it works. And I’m sure the Tumblr girlies are rejoicing.

Another 3 points for @RainmakerXOkada!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

Post-match, out came Don Callis flanked by members of the Don Callis Family. Perry was offered a spot in the never-ending roster of members, but refused. Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks made the save, and the Bucks stood tall with Callis’ bag of cash in hand.

Help has arrived for @boy_myth_legend!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

Hangman Is So Back

Hangman and Swerve Strickland are back teaming together in a Tornado Tag Team match against The Opps. The match was all sorts of chaos to start, as a brawl ensued outside of the ring before the match began. This is where we see Powerhouse Hobbs downing a bunch of beers at the bar. Hangman comes out of nowhere to put him through a table and gulps down a beer of his own. He’s been drinking as of late, which we haven’t seen from him in quite some time. Hangman and Swerve picked up the victory after Swerve hit Katsuyori Shibata with his House Call finisher for the win.

This Tornado Tag Match hasn't even started and it's already anarchy!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Last year, I booked “Speedball” Mike Bailey debuting in AEW and entering the Continental Classic. That didn’t happen, but it’s happening now! This match was everything I dreamed of with two unstoppable talents. Fletcher has been so dominant in AEW over the last year, as well as this tournament. In the opening round he defeated Okada for christsake! But it was nice to see Speedball get some love and pick up points here, too. With one minute left on the clock, Speedball defeats Fletcher in a rollup.

WITH ONE MINUTE LEFT, @SPEEDBALLBAILEY GETS HIS FIRST POINTS!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

AEW men’s World Championship Match

Samoa Joe is putting the AEW Men’s World Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. This is Kingston’s first shot at the title since 2020 when he was defeated by Jon Moxley twice. Joe’s title win has been very divisive amongst the AEW fanbase. Some weren’t ready to say goodbye to Hangman as champion just yet, but others are loving Joe getting one last run with a World Title before he retires. What I appreciated about this match is that there was a definitive winner without any tricks. Joe defeated Kingston with the Coquina Clutch.

Eddie Kingston is forced to tap out by @SamoaJoe!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2025

Earlier in the night, Hangman made it clear that it doesn’t matter who wins the World Title tonight — he’s coming for them at AEW Worlds End.

