Jim Ross Denies D-Von Dudley’s Racism Accusations

D-Von Dudley has been vocal about his experiences in WWE, including ones involving racism. He’s recounted one story but never named the perpetrator. According to D-Von, it was a “higher up in WWE.” He finally revealed their identity as Jim Ross earlier this year.

“Was it JR? Yes,” D-Von said on the Devon and The Duke podcast in regards to the comment about him not liking D-Von because of his skin color. “I did have a problem with JR back then, and I didn’t know why. I’m not angry at the man today. I know the man is going through some health problems, some health issues. And just to show you where I am and the place that I’m in, I pray to God, you know, can heal his body. But was I disappointed with that man when he said the things he said to me back then? Yes, I was.”

D-Von claims that other people in WWE overheard the conversation, including his former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley.

“Now he can sit there and deny it all he wants, but Bubba [Ray Dudley] was there, and Bubba said that he remembers the incident on my podcast. Paul Heyman was there. Spike Dudley was there. And Tommy Dreamer was there… I don’t wish that man any bad illness, nothing like that, though I was hurt, very bothered by what the man had said on two separate occasions.”

During the most recent episode of his podcast, Grilling with JR. Ross addressed the allegations, calling it “absurd” and that he was “shocked” to hear it come from Dudley. At the time that this would’ve taken place, Ross was Head of Talent Relations.

Jim Ross Calls Racism Accusations “Absurd”

“That’s so absurd. It’s not even — it doesn’t merit a response. I like D-Von, I like him today. I hired he and Bubba. I thought we did a good job of booking them. They made money. They were put in situations where they could do the things they do best. You know, those, those TLC matches are pieces of art. They’ll last forever. The Dudleys are a major part of that. I don’t know. I was, I was shocked to hear that.”

Ross questions D-Von’s motives, wondering if it has anything to do with Bubba’s success post-retirement versus his own.

“I always respected him and his work. I love the Dudley tag team. So I was, it took me totally off guard. I never said that to D-Von Dudley and why he would, uh, conjure up that — I guess, to get attention? I thought, well, maybe he’s not as happy with his post wrestling life as Bubba is, because Bubba has made a tremendous success himself as a broadcaster, and still works. So, I never said that.”

Ross ends the conversation noting he wouldn’t “boycott” an opportunity to speak to D-Von about his claims but he isn’t interested in seeking it out. “If it came up, I wouldn’t boycott that opportunity, but I wouldn’t go seek it out either. I haven’t seen D-Von in years and years. Maybe I should; I don’t know. But I’m not mad at him. I’m puzzled by why he said what he said.”

At the time of this writing, D-Von has not responded to Ross.