Jill Scott Reveals Why She’s ‘Lost More Money Than People Have Ever Made’

Being an artist seems all fun and games when you have money. However, like any job, once finances become a recurring issue, it’s a spiral for the next paycheck. For Jill Scott, she’s one of the most legendary R&B artists of all time. She has countless classic records under her belt, from “Golden” to “The Way” to “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)”. Consequently, you would think that money wouldn’t be as much of an issue. However, let Scott tell it, and the lows are just as massive as the highs were.

In late December 2025, Jill Scott spoke on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, opening up about hard times in her life. There, she wisely expresses the lessons she’s learned amidst all the turmoil. The bad times can breed better people. In Scott’s case, it was weathering the storms of financial woes, from her two divorces and “other s***” alike. Moreover, she tells the two podcast hosts how much she’s lost by saying it’s more than some people will ever dream of.

Jill Scott Opens Up About Financial Rock Bottom

“It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” she explains. “These things are character-building. And you learn as you go. Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence. I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will multiple times.”

Apparently, it wasn’t the two divorces that wiped out her savings, though that certainly didn’t help. Instead, Jill Scott suggests some other things went down that slowly drained her wallet. Regarding her first two marriages, the first one ended with Lyzel Williams. He’s the titular Lyzel in her classic “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)”. Their marriage lasted from 2001 to 2007.

Eventually, Scott married again in June 2016, this time to Mike Dobson. However, they only stayed together for a year and a half. They signed a prenuptial agreement beforehand, as she cites “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

Nowadays, Jill Scott keeps to herself, still performing today. Every once in a while, she’ll go viral for some particularly raunchy sets. Additionally, she’s still acting, exploring the topic of marriage again in Tyler Perry’s third Why Did I Get Married? film. She’s reprising her role as one of the main characters, Sheila.