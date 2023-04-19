Felix is what some would call a gym bro: Stacked as anything, with a cupboard full of MyProtein supplements, he wakes up at 5AM and heads straight to the gym to lift weights before work. After a day at his desk, the 27-year-old runs or cycles for an hour before making a dinner which – you guessed it – is suitably protein-packed. Then he lights a joint .

“I usually only smoke in the evenings once all work, tasks, and exercise are done for the day,” says Felix, whose name has been changed for privacy, like others in this piece. “I also try to smoke once I've finished eating, otherwise I won't stop eating for the rest of the evening.” He has other rules such as making sure he smokes at least two hours before going to sleep to reduce its impact on REM sleep and he never mixes with tobacco, either. “We all know smoking isn’t good for your respiratory system,” he adds.

Drug use among fitness fanatics isn’t exactly a surprise: You’ve definitely seen stacked guys at raves on MDMA and heard yogis talking about the spiritual journey of their latest shroom trip. But those obsessed with sharing Strava stats or gaining rippling muscles aren’t exactly seen as the target market for the cannabis industry – especially as the stereotypical stoner is lazy and unmotivated. But Felix is far from alone in his calculated cannabis use.