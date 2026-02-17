Pitbull Aims to Break a Guinness World Record at Summer Headlining Show in London, but It’s Not the Record You Think

Back in October 2025, Pitbull was announced as a headliner for BST Hyde Park’s summer series in London, happening in the middle of his 2026 tour. He’ll take the stage on July 10, 2026, with Kesha as a special guest. Organizers will release more information about the event in the coming months. But the most important part of Pitbull’s appearance right now is that he’s going to attempt to break a Guinness World Record that, in a goofy turn of events, has nothing to do with your typical concert world records for attendance, volume, and so on.

Pitbull is, of course, known in part for his iconic look: sunglasses, skinny facial hair, and gleaming bald head. Often, fans attend his shows dressed as him, calling themselves the Bald-E’s. This summer, he’s taking that to the next level by attempting to break the record for Largest Gathering of People Wearing Bald Caps.

This shouldn’t really be a surprise, coming from the guy who was trolled into playing a show in Kodiak, Alaska, only to actually follow through and have a great time doing it. Overall, Pitbull has a great sense of humor. So when the idea was first floated on air by BBC Radio 1 host Greg James, Pitbull was eager to get on board.

Pitbull Rallies His Fans for A Record-Breaking Concert This Summer

Pitbull put out the call to the Bald-E’s to get their bald caps ready for the summer. In a statement coinciding with an official announcement from BST Hyde Park, he helped spread the news of the record-breaking attempt.

“Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E’s that’ll be putting it down on July 10 at Hyde Park,” said Pitbull, per NME. “Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you’re about to have the time of your lives. We appreciate the love, the commitment, and the support. More than anything, we just want to say thank you.”

Previously, Pitbull fans gathered in huge bald numbers at his sold-out O2 Arena show in 2025. With that footage spreading across the internet, the bald caps, sunglasses, and suits soon became a classic bit for fans at many more tour stops.

“We’ve broken a few world records in the past, but this will really truly be the time of our lives,” said Darcey Jackson, Director of Talent at AEG Presents European Festivals, in a statement. “We cannot wait to welcome you all to Hyde Park for what will inevitably be an incredible show. Come one, come all, come bald.”

Photo by CFP/Getty Images