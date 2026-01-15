Pitbull Announces “I’m Back” North America Tour for 2026, Dalé

Pitbull has just announced his I’m Back Tour for spring/summer 2026. Mr. Worldwide took to Twitter to announce that he would be hitting the road, with Lil Jon in the support slot. It’s also Pitbull’s 45th birthday. Happy Birthday, Mr. Worldwide!
The beloved Cuban-American rapper/singer plans to get the party started May 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap the whole thing up September 26. Stops will include Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, Cincinnatti, St. Louis, and many more.
View the full tour routing below.
How to Get Tickets to Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour 2026
Tickets to Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. To participate in a Pitbull’s Artist Presale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, make sure to sign up at livemu.sc/pitbull by Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Get more info at pitbullmusic.com.
You might also have some luck finding tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Pitbull I’m Back tour 2026 North america dates
May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
May 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
May 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
Sept. 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sept. 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater
Sept. 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
