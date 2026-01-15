Pitbull Announces “I’m Back” North America Tour for 2026, Dalé

Pitbull has just announced his I’m Back Tour for spring/summer 2026. Mr. Worldwide took to Twitter to announce that he would be hitting the road, with Lil Jon in the support slot. It’s also Pitbull’s 45th birthday. Happy Birthday, Mr. Worldwide!

The beloved Cuban-American rapper/singer plans to get the party started May 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap the whole thing up September 26. Stops will include Houston, Los Angeles, Toronto, Cincinnatti, St. Louis, and many more.

Videos by VICE

View the full tour routing below.

How to Get Tickets to Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour 2026

Tickets to Pitbull’s I’m Back Tour go on sale Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. To participate in a Pitbull’s Artist Presale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, make sure to sign up at livemu.sc/pitbull by Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans. Get more info at pitbullmusic.com.

You might also have some luck finding tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

USA, I’m BACK!!



With special guests @LilJon and DJ Laz



Sign up for presale access at https://t.co/dqEukasTKX now, daleee pic.twitter.com/N36NmOudMC — Pitbull (@pitbull) January 15, 2026

May 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

May 22 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 23 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

June 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 22 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 31 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Sept. 12 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sept. 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sept. 25 – Kansas City, MO – MORTON Amphitheater

Sept. 26 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater