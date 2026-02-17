Behemoth Cancel India Concert Over Risk of Legal Threats and ‘Physical Danger’ Due to ‘Religious Fanaticism’

Polish black metal legends Behemoth are no strangers to controversy. The band has faced countless criticisms throughout its career, which has occasionally led to concert cancellations.

They find themselves in this unfortunate predicament again, having to cancel a show in India due to risks of legal threats and “physical danger” because of “religious fanaticism” in the region. The band made the announcement and addressed the situation in a lengthy statement shared on social media. “Behemoth regret to announce the cancellation of the band’s scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India,” the statement began.

“Over the past few weeks, we and our team have received numerous credible threats stemming from religious Christian groups who have been applying pressure to authorities and to the promoter in an effort to stop the show from taking place,” the band explained. “These threats have raised serious concerns regarding the band’s safety and security, including the possibility of arrest or physical danger.”

“We have been in close contact with the local promoter throughout this process,” Behemoth’s statement continued. “We want to make it clear that this cancellation is not the fault of the promoter, who has acted in good faith at every stage. Despite genuine efforts, it was not possible to obtain sufficient assurances that the band would be protected from legal consequences or security risks. On that basis, we have made the decision to cancel the show.”

Behemoth was also recently forced to cancel shows in Turkey due to ‘pressure from religious groups’

The band then took the opportunity to call out what they see as the main reason they had to cancel. “This is another example of religious fanaticism attempting to impose itself on artistic expression, something the band has recently faced in Turkey,” the statement added, referring to other canceled shows outside of the band’s control.

“It is deeply concerning to see what feels like a growing movement toward censorship around the world,” Behemoth went on to state. “In this modern age, artists should not face intimidation, threats, or the risk of imprisonment for performing their art.”

“Regardless of religion, race, or culture, freedom of expression must remain a fundamental principle,” the band added. “We believe it is important that people stand together in support of liberal values and creative freedom.

Finally, they sent a personal message to their fans who would miss out on this newly cancelled concert. “To our legions in India, we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to perform for you on this occasion,” Behemoth wrote. “We appreciate your support and hope to return soon. Stay strong. Stay free.”

Behemoth comes stateside in April for a run of Spring concerts

Behemoth is currently heading to Australia for a run of shows and will eventually come stateside in April. When they land in North America, they’ll be headlining the Godless IV Tour with Deicide, Rotting Christ, and Immolation. Find all those dates below.