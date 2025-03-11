Behemoth’s Nergal Cleared of Religious Offense Charges Over Penis Crucifix

Behemoth frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski has officially been acquitted in a case surrounding a controversial phallus sculpture he posted online.

Six years ago, Nergal hopped on Instagram to share a crucifix statue shaped like a big ‘ol dick—which was given to him by his friend and legendary metal musician Tom Gabriel Fischer (Triptykon, Hellhammer, and Celtic Frost).

The post sparked controversy in his native Poland, leading some conservative political figures to blow the situation completely out of proportion. This eventually triggered charges against the black metal vocalist.

Now, the case has come to an end, with Nergal emerging triumphant.

Behemoth’s Nergal says his legal win is a “Bittersweet victory”

“In 2018, on this very day, I posted a silly video on Instagram, singing an old children’s song for Women’s Day while waving a certain artifact,” he wrote in a new post on Instagram. “Hardly high comedy, but was it blasphemous or shocking? I didn’t think so—but it was enough for a few clowns on the other side to take offense and run straight to court.”

“A certain conservative MEP loudly vowed I’d end up in prison, while the ever-litigious Ordo Iuris joined the choir of the outraged,” Nergal continued. “After years in court and tens of thousands zlotis spent on legal defense, I was fully acquitted just days ago.”

“The verdict is a bittersweet victory tho,” he added. “I’m glad justice prevailed. Glad I put my opponents in their place. But I still consider it absurd that a mediocre joke in this country can spiral into a costly, nerve-wracking legal battle.”

“Nevertheless, to all the women out there… loooots of love,” Nergal then offered, concluding, “PS. The artifact in question is a stunning sculpture by my friend and Black Metal legend, Tom Gabriel Fischer. Right now, my lawyers are working to have it returned to me, as it was a personal gift from him.”

Now that his superfluous legal fight is over, Nergal can get back to focusing on music, as Behemoth’s next album—The Shit ov God—will be released on May 9. Click here to pre-order the album, and read our take on the blasphemous title track here.