Ubisoft Makes 6 Assassin’s Creed Games Free to Play on Xbox for Limited Time

Another Xbox Free Play Days period starts today and offers gamers the chance to dive into six different modern Assassin’s Creed titles.

Every Assassin’s Creed Game Included in the Free Play Days

Screenshot: Xbox

Free Play Days are special Xbox promotions that offer Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential subscribers the opportunity to play fully featured new games for free. The special Free Play Days periods offer gamers a chance to deep dive into some popular titles for a few days to try and tempt them into a purchase.

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This week’s event is very Ubisoft-focused and features a very strong list of Assassin’s Creed titles. Here is the full list of Assassin’s Creed titles included in this week’s Free Play Days:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2 hour limited-time trial)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate are available this weekend for all Xbox players to play from Thursday, April 2 until Monday, April 6.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is free for all Xbox members to try with a 2-hour limited timed trial during the Free Play Days period.

If gamers are looking for an experience they can finish in one weekend, they might want to focus on Unity or Syndicate. Those titles can potentially roll credits in around 20 hours, but Odyssey and Origins featuring massive open-worlds and are much longer.

How To Access Free Play Days Games

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Players who are ready to dive into one (or more) of the Assassin’s Creed games this weekend can follow these steps to get started:

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details pages on Xbox.com.

Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and Essential membership.

To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and navigate down to the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Players who get hooked on any of these titles and want to continue playing after the Free Play Days period ends will have the option to purchase these titles at a limited time discount. Gamers who buy a game after the Free Play Days event can continue playing right where they left off.

The Free Play Days period is available now and closes on Monday, April 6.